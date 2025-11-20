Algeria 🇩🇿 has the second strongest military in Africa

Algeria is Africa’s largest defense spender. Algeria has a defense budget of about $25 billion more than the GDD of some African countries

Algeria has approximately 325,000 active military personnel. In addition to the active force, Algeria has a large reserve of around 135,000 personnel and significant paramilitary forces, which increases its total military strength to over 610,000 soldiers, according to the Global Firepower Index.

The Algerian military uses a diverse range of weapons, primarily sourced from Russia and China, including Russian T-90S and T-72 tanks, Su-30MKA and MiG-29 fighter jets, and Iskander-E ballistic missiles.

For infantry, they use licensed AK-series rifles, while their navy is equipped with Kilo-class submarines, MEKO A200 frigates, and C-28A corvettes.

