Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, has reached a net worth of $30.2 billion as of October 24, 2025, becoming the first African to achieve this mark and maintaining his status as Africa’s richest person for the 14th year.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Aliko Dangote, reached a net worth of $30 billion, making him the first self-made African ever to hit that milestone.

The increase stems from the full operations of his $20 billion refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, amid stable oil prices and the country’s reduced fuel imports.

The billionaire is the owner of Dangote Group, a multi-billion group of companies known for several business and franchisees.

Dangote recently attained the position and filter as the richest Blackman in the world after his net worth surged to $29 million.

His new title as the first black-born billionaire is accredited to the expansion of his cement factory which is the biggest in Africa.

This marks a 8% year-to-date increase, translating to a $2.25 billion gain a growth largely powered by the soaring performance of his cement, refinery, and fertilizer businesses.

Dangote Cement recently expanded its roots to increase production due to increasing demand. Dangote Group recently completed a $160 million cement factory in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire.

The new cement plant in Côte d’Ivoire adds to a network of 11 factories across Africa, headquartered in Nigeria.

His massive oil refinery is on currently on track to double output to 1.4 million barrels per day — ranking among the largest in the world.