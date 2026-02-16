All persons who prevented Edgar Lungu from leaving the country to seek medical attention, shall be investigated and prosecuted for manslaughter- Sean Tembo

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP) 2026 MANIFESTO SUMMARY

A. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – On Inauguration Day

i) Tax holidays given to the mines by the UPND administration, shall be revoked;

ii) All students admitted to Government and private universities will be given student loans;

iii) Volunteer medical personnel will be employed by Government and paid arrears for work already done;

iv) All farmers who suffered from delayed FRA payments shall receive interest payments, and Government to announce FRA purchase price for crops 3 months before commencement of farming season;

v) All persons who prevented ECL from leaving the country to seek medical attention, shall be investigated and prosecuted for manslaughter.

B. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 100 Days in Office

i) Work permits for foreign employees will be reviewed and revoked unless in very exceptional cases;

ii) An independent tribunal will be established to review all court convictions in the past 5 years;

iii) All Government contracts below K1 billion will be awarded to 100% Zambian owned companies only;

iv) The contract for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way project will be reviewed and renegotiated;

v) All compensations awarded to UPND members and supporters through consent judgments shall be reviewed and revoked, and the money recovered, on account of conflict of interest.

C. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 3 Years in Office

i) The Constitution shall be amended to reduce the number of MPs to 100; being 10 per province;

ii) CDF shall be replaced with a Ward Development Fund (WDF) and managed by Local Authorities;

iii) The Constitution shall be amended so that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Director General of the ACC shall be elected for a 3 year term by members of the Law Association of Zambia and the Auditor General and the Director General of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) shall be elected into office for a 3 year term by members of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZiCA);

iv) The Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) shall be reformed by limiting the maximum loan amount to K20,000, opening a branch in each district and providing mentorship services;

v) The Constitution to be amended so that all Ministers shall be appointed from outside Parliament.

D. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 5 Years in Office

i) National universities will have been built in the 6 provincial centres that currently do not have a Government university, being; Mongu, Kasama, Chipata, Choma, Mansa and Solwezi;

ii) Dual carriage-way tarred roads will have been constructed from Lusaka to each provincial capital;

iii) The capacity for NCZ will have been enhanced and price of fertilizer reduced to K300 per 50kg bag;

iv) Government will be buying all the gold produced locally in order to enhance gold reserves at BoZ;

v) The exchange rate to the US dollar will be less than K10, and the inflation rate less than 5 percent.

E. Top 5 Deliverables of a Sean E. Tembo Presidency – 10 Years in Office

i) Tarred roads would have been constructed linking each and every Chief’s Palace across the country;

ii) Electricity generation capacity will have been increased to double the demand;

iii) School classroom infrastructure would have been increased to a ratio of 1 classroom to 30 learners;

iv) A state-owned company will be producing at least of 50% of all minerals mined in Zambia by value;

v) University Teaching Hospitals will have been established in each and every provincial centre.