ALL PROSECUTORS SHOULD BE SCREENED AT NPA , POLICE ; LET US NOT FOCUS ON DPP ALONE ; SHE DOES VERY LITTLE IF PROSECUTORS GIVE HER DEFECTIVE REPORTS ON PARTICULAR MATTERS.

By Mark Simuuwe

The prosecutors under the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) and Police are not helping the country on a number of cases.

Firstly, investigative wings must continue to have and overhaul, including police under criminal investigations.

How does someone arrest you for theft and money laundering and end up in a noble? Theft and money laundering are the easiest charges to prosecute.

One is arrested for merely failing to explain the source of money in the case of money laundering.

One is arrested immediately it is established in investigation that there is appropriation of a property capable of being stolen, and I see no reason why such a case would end up in a nolle.

The aforementioned charges are usually so vivid and are not like murder or treason where you start probing the jurisprudence of treason and murder in order to justify theft and money laundering respectively.

Is it not surprising that under this DPP , there are so many cases being discontinued?

Further, it is not about the DPP; the DPP usually plays a supervisory jurisdiction and usually innocent. The prosecutors who do the actual donkey works of appearing in court to prosecute are killing cases by writing defective reports for further instruction from the DPP and the DPP would do very little if prosecutors or investigative wings are deliberately bringing defective cases.

I have always said, if you want to kill a case, take a defective report to NPA.A suspect or counsel for the defendant will relish on a defective charge. Thus, any Person put in the office as DPP DPP won’t proceed with a defective matter…they will discontinue the case.

So we address such matters by cleaning the investigative wings and also probing the competence of prosecutors in the Queen’s Language, Legalese and later on in investigations, further level of education. Allegiance of investigative officers alone cannot suffice.

Napwisha for now.