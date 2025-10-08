ALL ZAMBIANS MUST CONTRIBUTE K100 EACH FOR MY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN – SANGWA





by News Diggers



2026 Presidential hopeful John Sangwa has urged citizens to take ownership of his campaign if they truly want him to contest the presidency, insisting that Zambia’s democracy must not be funded by external interests.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Sangwa said political campaigns should be driven by the people, not foreign donors or powerful financiers.





“The last point I want to make is that we should be able to fund our own democracy,” he said. “God willing, if there is consensus and Zambians agree that they want to walk together to transform this country, I’ll ask for one thing that Zambians themselves fund the campaign, not external forces.”





Sangwa emphasized that true independence in governance begins with financial independence, urging citizens to take responsibility for the kind of leadership they want in 2026.