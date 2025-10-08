ALL ZAMBIANS MUST CONTRIBUTE K100 EACH FOR MY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN – SANGWA
by News Diggers
2026 Presidential hopeful John Sangwa has urged citizens to take ownership of his campaign if they truly want him to contest the presidency, insisting that Zambia’s democracy must not be funded by external interests.
Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Sangwa said political campaigns should be driven by the people, not foreign donors or powerful financiers.
“The last point I want to make is that we should be able to fund our own democracy,” he said. “God willing, if there is consensus and Zambians agree that they want to walk together to transform this country, I’ll ask for one thing that Zambians themselves fund the campaign, not external forces.”
Sangwa emphasized that true independence in governance begins with financial independence, urging citizens to take responsibility for the kind of leadership they want in 2026.
Teti
Tell tell signs he doesn’t understand what he wants to go into, waste of time
Zambia does not need a problem like you Mr Sangwapo especially to be near the treasury when you are a broke man.A man witthout money has got so many temptations and becomes a serious problem.This was the same problem with Mr Jamson we had in the previous government. Lets say no to dependents to rule us.We have disqualified you sir
Mr Constitueshun wants to gon’ga us wanu zali?
Better I buy chibuku banana flavour fili litres.
If he can not raise funds to run his own campaign, let him raise chickens. Or goats. Or cattle. Let him demonstrate his entrepreneurial skills, his business acumen, his financial literacy.
Going to the public and asking for k100 from every citizen is like those junkies who spend the whole day at a bus station harassing and threatening hard working bus drivers for k10.