EDITOR’S OPINION



ALLIANCES, ALLIANCES EVERYWHERE: THE NEVER-ENDING PF STORY



Lusaka-12th March, 2026





In the ever-dramatic theatre of Zambian politics, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has lately been providing a stellar performance so entertaining that even the most seasoned political observers are struggling to keep up with the script.





Once a formidable political machine, the party that was led by former Republican President Edgar Lungu now appears to be navigating what many observers politely call a period of reorganisation — and what netizens bluntly describe as complete confusion.





Since the passing of its former leader, the PF has seemed to move from one alliance to another faster than a Lusaka minibus changes lanes during rush hour. First, there was the grand entrance into the United Kwacha Alliance, fondly referred to as UKA, which was introduced with the usual speeches about unity, strategy, and “moving Zambia forward.”





Supporters were told this was the coalition that would reshape the political landscape.



But before the dust could even settle, the script changed.





Suddenly, PF was now associated with the Tonse Alliance — another grand political arrangement promising solidarity, cooperation, and a new direction for the opposition.





Once again, press conferences were held, statements were issued, and supporters were encouraged to believe that this was the real alliance that would redefine the opposition.





Just as Zambians were beginning to memorise the name “Tonse,” the political plot twist arrived.



Enter the latest chapter: the PF–Pamodzi Alliance, recently announced under the leadership of Given Lubinda.





For many citizens watching from the sidelines — especially the ever-creative Zambian social media commentators — the development has sparked waves of satire and laughter online.





Political analysts say the situation reflects deeper challenges within the former ruling party. Without the ‘commanding’ presence of Edgar Lungu at the helm, internal divisions and competing strategies appear to have multiplied. Different factions seem eager to experiment with new political combinations, perhaps hoping that the next alliance will finally be the one that sticks.





But for the ordinary Zambian following events, the whole spectacle has begun to resemble a political reality show — where alliances are formed, dissolved, and renamed faster than viewers can keep track.





Some have even started joking that PF should consider printing a season guide to its alliances so citizens can follow the storyline more easily.





Whether the PF–Pamodzi Alliance will prove to be the long-awaited stabilising force within the opposition remains to be seen. For now, however, the party’s journey through UKA, Tonse, and now Pamodzi has given the internet plenty of material for humour — and Zambia’s political stage yet another unforgettable episode.





It seems, in Zambian politics, alliances may come and go — but the comedy is permanent.



CIC PRESS TEAM