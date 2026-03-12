EDITOR’S OPINION
ALLIANCES, ALLIANCES EVERYWHERE: THE NEVER-ENDING PF STORY
Lusaka-12th March, 2026
In the ever-dramatic theatre of Zambian politics, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has lately been providing a stellar performance so entertaining that even the most seasoned political observers are struggling to keep up with the script.
Once a formidable political machine, the party that was led by former Republican President Edgar Lungu now appears to be navigating what many observers politely call a period of reorganisation — and what netizens bluntly describe as complete confusion.
Since the passing of its former leader, the PF has seemed to move from one alliance to another faster than a Lusaka minibus changes lanes during rush hour. First, there was the grand entrance into the United Kwacha Alliance, fondly referred to as UKA, which was introduced with the usual speeches about unity, strategy, and “moving Zambia forward.”
Supporters were told this was the coalition that would reshape the political landscape.
But before the dust could even settle, the script changed.
Suddenly, PF was now associated with the Tonse Alliance — another grand political arrangement promising solidarity, cooperation, and a new direction for the opposition.
Once again, press conferences were held, statements were issued, and supporters were encouraged to believe that this was the real alliance that would redefine the opposition.
Just as Zambians were beginning to memorise the name “Tonse,” the political plot twist arrived.
Enter the latest chapter: the PF–Pamodzi Alliance, recently announced under the leadership of Given Lubinda.
For many citizens watching from the sidelines — especially the ever-creative Zambian social media commentators — the development has sparked waves of satire and laughter online.
Political analysts say the situation reflects deeper challenges within the former ruling party. Without the ‘commanding’ presence of Edgar Lungu at the helm, internal divisions and competing strategies appear to have multiplied. Different factions seem eager to experiment with new political combinations, perhaps hoping that the next alliance will finally be the one that sticks.
But for the ordinary Zambian following events, the whole spectacle has begun to resemble a political reality show — where alliances are formed, dissolved, and renamed faster than viewers can keep track.
Some have even started joking that PF should consider printing a season guide to its alliances so citizens can follow the storyline more easily.
Whether the PF–Pamodzi Alliance will prove to be the long-awaited stabilising force within the opposition remains to be seen. For now, however, the party’s journey through UKA, Tonse, and now Pamodzi has given the internet plenty of material for humour — and Zambia’s political stage yet another unforgettable episode.
It seems, in Zambian politics, alliances may come and go — but the comedy is permanent.
There have been too much confusion in the Patriotic Front , and in Alliances like UKA and Tonse Alliance. It is great and gratifying that the Patriotic Ladies and Gentlemen in the Patriotic Front have finally decided to grab the Bull by its horns.. This is what we have been waiting for. The Patriotic Front charting its own course.. not to be at the mercy of Saboi, Sean Tembo or KBF.
The confusion has just been too much.
The Hakainde Induced Confusion, through the Reformed Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga, UKA / Tonse Alliance confusion of Saboi , Sean Tembo and KBF. The last two carried the confusion to Tonse Alliance, as they attempted to take over the Patriotic Front. It was a free for all fiesta as Scavengers battled to feast on the PF “Carcass”.
We thank God that Hon Given Lubinda was there, disciplined to steady the ship.
Hon Brian Mundubile hasn’t been an Innocent bystander as some people try to portray him. He has also contributed to the confusion in the Patriotic Front.
Using his position as Leader of the Opposition, Hon Mundubile created a Parallel Structure in PF with members of Parliament..
Often pursuing his own agenda outside the jurisdiction of the National Party Structures. Brian Mundubile was rarely with Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda or the Party Central Committee.
He had his own Agenda.
When Edgar Lungu formed UKA or Tonse Alliance, Hon Brian Mundubile was nowhere to be seen.. Only to become visible to hijack the Alliance through Dr Zumani Zimba’s Imingalato who installed him as Tonse Alliance President…Then he embarked on an Agenda to steal Party Structures, a scheme playing out in real time.
Hon Makebi Zulu is one I find difficult to understand. He is Just a lost case. I don’t even know where he has come from.
He is there visiting Chiefs, Campaigning for the State Presidency before he even gets the Party Position. He can’t participate in any Party Activities… Even In Chawama to defend Hon Tasila Lungu ‘s Parliamentary Seat, the man was nowhere to be seen. He was busy Campaigning for the Presidency in Eastern Province..Makebi is not about the Patriotic Front. It’s just about him, and him alone.
What The Patriotic Front has done to chart it’s path in the Patriotic Front Pamodzi Alliance is welcome. The ladies and Gentlemen in the Alliance, you have my support..and many people support you.
All the PF heavy weights are in the Alliance…Prof Nkandu Luo, Hon Jean Kapata, Given Lubinda, Greyford Monde, Chishimba Kambwili , the Reformed Miles Sampa and many others. Am sure even bamayo ba Inonge Wina is in this.
This is the PF I know.
Thank you.