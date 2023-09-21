ALLOW PF TO MOBILISE IF YOU ARE NOT SCARED, DAVIS MWILA CHALLENGES HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

By Fox Reporter

IF President Hakainde Hichilema thinks he is still popular, let him allow the PF to go to Mandevu, Matero, Kanyama, Kabwata and Munali Constituencies just like he did and see what the people in Lusaka will do, former PF secretary general Davis Mwila has advised.

Speaking at party secretariat where the party’s Lusaka Province leadership called for a meeting to welcome the new leaders, Mwila urged President Hichilema to be magnanimous and allow the PF to hold meetings in Lusaka and see if he is still popular.

Mwila said the only message the PF will take to the people is about the high cost of mealie meal and fuel.

“Ndefwaya President Hichilema is he is not scared of the PF to allow us hold meetings and pantu ninshi kuli ifyo baletina. Tuchiteni allow tuleya tu chite compete filya mwacitile imwe, mulya mwine mwapitile mumandevu, mumatero naifwe emotuyepita tuleyaeba abantu ati akabunga nakafika K300,” he said.

And Mwila says he is delighted by the Matero Constituency leadership to petition for the expulsion of their member of parliament Miles Sampa for gross insubordination.

He assure the Matero leadership that he will support the petition to have Sanmpa ezpiled as he has exhibited high levels of misconduct.

“Icabubili, natemwasana ba chairman abakumatero mwaleta petition, ine nga senior member of the Central Committee ndemichita assure that kayavota ukutila ba Miles Sampa tubatafye. Tulemumina Miles,” he said.

Mwila has also questioned those against the appointment of Raphael Nakachinda as party secretary general, saying the PF was rebranding and those who want to support the rebranding should exhibit high levels of loyalty.

“Icakulekelesha, ifwe lintu twalushile ama election, bambi baliya lala. Balilala, bambi bali active ukulabomba nokubombesha ukutila icipani epocili, balelala namuma cells elo imwe namwikala, one of the is Raphael Nakachiinda naba Mwamba (Emmanuel) aba bantu they have been arrested so many times for the only reason of speaking for the party and standing firm and loyal to the party. Ala abaume banono, nga balala muma cells balebombela icipani, so nomba ngababacita appoint imwe kuti mwakana shani? Elo ici icisela icakweba ati true green must come to an end membership of the poart is equal even to those that come today, their membership is equal. For some of us who started the part with Mr. Sata if we shall say we are true green, the party will die. Elo umunobe nga bamucita appoint jealousy taifwaika, jelousy twiba kwati nib a UPND abakweba ati Edgar Chagwa Lungu nje ku Church bamukanina, aleya ku South Africa bamukanina, aleya ku Korea bamukanina, jelousy mu PF tatulefwaya, we are rebranding the party, so we are bringing in new leadership. And ifwe will be there supporting them, but I want to tell you that rebranding is to do what you have not done, that is why abantu bambi cant accept. Accept these appointments that is loyalty, me as former SG have handed over iwe uletalika, niwebonani iwe? Niwebo nani iwe, niwebomwana nani iwe?” he said.