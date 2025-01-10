AM GOING TO PETAUKE TO HELP ENHANCE DEMOCRACY- BINWELL MPUNDU

AM GOING TO PETAUKE TO HELP ENHANCE DEMOCRACY.



I have started a tour of my constituency starting with a meeting with the CDF committee agreeing on what the CDF allocations for 2025 will be distributed.

I’m heading to petauke after am done with this tour, fully aware of the evil plans that when I step into Petauke the merchants of death will come and cause confusion in the areas I will be so that they can the accuse me of causing the violence and accuse me of non bailable offences as they have done to Hon Mrs Mumbi Phiri.



This plan was also supposed to be executed when I attended the late Dandy’s funeral but I was fully aware as you may be aware that tebonse batupata we also have friends and allies within our competitor’ camps.





This is the only time in my 20 years in politics that politicians are more focused on eliminating opponents by either killing them,harming them,or imprisoning them as opposed to the practice of silencing your opponents with your deliverables.I have too many people advising me to watch my movements, watch what i eat and be careful with my phones …and am always wondering how we got here because these things only happen in a fully blown dictatorship…ARE WE ALREADY THERE ?am wondering how we got here.



Colleagues politics is a competition of ideas on how to govern people.You don’t focus on fixing people but fixing problems.Fixing problems earns you the respect and support you need to stay in power for as long as you need,but fixing opponents make you hated and no matter how power you may think you are they will kick you one day or naturally death will knock you out and your families will live to bear the weight of your evils.





Ine am only a young man who wishes to contribute to the prosperity of our country and I have done so by helping those in power to see where they are going wrong but because they are deaf my other mission is to tell people to make a decision because when a government cannot change your lives there remains no option but to remove that government.(Quote from President HH).





Let me finally say that am going to petauke even if I don’t agree with the choice of candidates by the opposition whom am going to join hands with to give those planning evil on me the chance to execute their planned scheme so that they can lock me up for good.I wish to assure you that am ready and the beauty is that even my family is ready .We will not be intimidated nor silenced from exercising our rights to contribute to the wellbeing of our country and for all those who are being recruited and being used to commit these crimes ,just know that your time to answer for your crimes will surely come .TIME SETTLES ALL MATTERS.





Let us meet in petauke so that we can campaign for our preferred candidates in peace because that is what democracy entails or dictates.



Zambia is our country and we all have a duty to safeguard its peace and democracy is what guarantees that peace and therefore we must all abide by the tenets of democracy and therefore peaceful campaigns and free and fair elections are a pre-requisit for the enhancement of democracy.





May the best candidates Win the petauke Seat.



BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA

#sabanana #ichabaice