AM NOT GOING THERE TO REINVENT THE WHEEL – Newly appointed High Commissioner to Nigeria Rikki Joseph Akafumba

AM NOT GOING THERE TO REINVENT THE WHEEL – Akafumba





Newly appointed High Commissioner to the federal Republic of Nigeria Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for the appointment.





Speaking to the media at State House shortly after his appointment, Akafumba promised to woo investors from Nigeria into Zambia & Source, create markets for the Zambian business into Nigeria, by attracting investments and strengthening bilateral ties





Akafumba has however said, his not going to Nigeria to reinvent a wheel but take over from where his predecessor the late George Muhali Imbuwa who passed away serving Zambia MHSRIP, left as he created a base for him to step on.





“My job is as simple as that, and will hit the ground”



