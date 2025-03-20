Amahule eyalowa, Lusaka man tells wife everytime when caught cheating

A GENERAL worker in Lusaka, who seemed to have extended his working hours from the work premises to different beds, servicing different women has been advised to make his woman sweet rather than going out to find sweetness in other women.

This is in a case where 28-year-old Mergan Nakamba of Zingalume was seeking to reconcile with her estranged husband Luckson Kalaba aged 30 of George Compound in Lusaka.

Nakamba revealed that Kalaba frequently attended fake funerals to cover up his extramarital affairs.

She said her husband had multiple mistresses whom he visited frequently, leaving her to face the brunt of his emotional abuse.

Appearing before Matero Local Court after months of discord in her marriage, Nakamba lamented that it was rare to see her husband spending the night at home as he frequently left late at night around 22 hours to spend time with his lovers and further ordered her to close the doors.

She revealed that her husband not only engaged in extramarital affairs but also subjected her to verbal abuse whenever she confronted him about his actions.

“Whenever he goes out with other girls, he ensures to give my number to the same girls and tells them to insult me,” she said.

“When I find him with girls and ask why he is cheating on me, he tells me that amahule eyalowa (prostitutes are sweet) and sometimes he beats me up”, Nakamba narrated.

When Senior Magistrate Lewis Mumba asked Nakamba about her desired outcome and whether her husband loved her, she responded with a mix of hope.

Despite recognising that her husband might not love her, Nakamba expressed a desire to reconcile and salvage their marriage, even stating that she wanted to “live happily ever after” with him.

“Sometimes, the marriage is there, sometimes the marriage is not there. It’s up and down”, she said.

“I know that all men are womanisers, but whenever his phone rings in my presence, I can only ask that he picks up from outside.”

In his defense, Kalaba categorically denied the accusations of infidelity, instead casting doubt on Nakamba’s character and accusing her of disrespect and irresponsibility towards him.

Delivering his judgement, Magistrate Mumba sought to reconcile the couple however, forewarning them that their marriage might be in jeopardy due to Kalaba’s alleged mistreatment of Nakamba.

“I don’t see any future in this marriage because of the ill treatment you render to your wife and if you are still playing while in relationships, don’t get married because it’s not fair that you go to other women and come back to your wife just because of sex. You are torturing her,” Magistrate Mumba stated.

“Even if am reconciling you, I know you will come back because this man is not straight, make your woman sweet rather than going out to find sweetness in other women”, he ruled.

Kalemba 20, 2025