Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Escalates Lungu Remains Dispute, Writes to Ramaphosa Alleging “Desecration”

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mwamba Escalates Lungu Remains Dispute, Writes to Ramaphosa Alleging “Desecration”





The diplomatic and political fallout surrounding the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu continues to intensify, with former ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba formally writing to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, raising allegations of “desecration” and unlawful handling of the late leader’s body.





In a detailed letter, Mwamba claims that the removal of Lungu’s remains from Two Mountains Funeral Services in Johannesburg on April 22 was carried out “without any legal authority, or consent, or presence of the family,” despite officials reportedly invoking a 2025 Gauteng High Court ruling that authorised repatriation.

He alleges that individuals identifying themselves as South African police and Zambian officials “seized the body, removed it… and transported it away,” framing the act as a violation of both legal process and cultural norms.





The letter introduces a more serious layer to the dispute.



Mwamba claims that following the removal, family lawyers obtained an urgent High Court order on the same night directing that “the body… be returned without any delay” to the funeral parlour or a facility nominated by the family, and calling on authorities to explain why they should not be held in contempt. He further alleges that despite this order being served, it was “totally disregarded,” raising concerns about compliance with judicial directives.





The most explosive allegation relates to a postmortem.



According to Mwamba, the body was transported to Tshwane Forensic Services in Pretoria, where a postmortem examination was conducted between 08:30 and 14:00 on April 23, allegedly without legal basis or family presence. He argues that such a procedure “was never authorized” by the original High Court ruling or any subsequent proceedings, and therefore constitutes a breach of both legal and ethical standards.





These claims, however, stand in contrast to the Zambian government’s position.



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has previously stated that the transfer of the remains was executed under a valid High Court judgment issued on August 8, 2025, after the family’s appeal process lapsed. In addressing the postmortem issue, Kabesha has indicated that any such procedure, if conducted, would have been under the authority of South African institutions, not at the instruction of the Zambian government.





This creates two competing narratives.



One presented by Mwamba and aligned figures, framing the events as unlawful removal and desecration. The other, advanced by government, positioning the actions as lawful execution of a court order, with any additional processes falling within South African jurisdiction.

Mwamba’s intervention significantly elevates the matter to a diplomatic level.



By addressing President Ramaphosa directly, he is effectively calling for accountability from the South African government, warning that the situation “has raised serious tensions between our people in Zambia and the Government of South Africa.” His appeal underscores the cross-border sensitivity of the case, which now sits at the intersection of law, politics, and international relations.

At its core, the dispute remains unresolved.



Questions around the legality of the removal, the status of interim court orders, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged postmortem are still being contested. With court processes ongoing and official positions diverging, the matter continues to evolve in real time.





Further clarity is expected as both governments and the courts respond to the escalating claims.



© The People’s Brief | Tracey Shumba