AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S LETTER TO THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT AND THE RESPONSE BY FARAI RUVANYATHI

AMB. MWAMBA’S LETTER TO THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT AND THE RESPONSE BY FARAI RUVANYATHI



By Kelly’s Kaunda



Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba essentially asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene following what he called the desecration of the body of our former and late President Edgar Lungu.





The summary of Farai Ruvanyathi’s response is that President Ramaphosa cannot intervene in a matter appropriately before a South African competent court of law.





In principle, governments around the world do intervene in cases before courts of law.





What justifies intervention is difficult to decipher sometimes. One could attempt some intelligent guesses but it remains just that – an intelligent guess.

Why the South African government has chosen the route it has chosen over the burial impasse may not be known.





Is this the only route available to it? I don’t think so. But it’s definitely it’s preferred choice for now.