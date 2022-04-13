AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA, LET THE SLEEPING DOGS LAY AND STOP BEING HYPOCRITICAL OVER THE PAST HAPPENS.

23/04/2022

By Singoma H. Brian

With due respect to you Amb Mwamba, your talking has come at a wrong time over the documentations of Five years without unanswered questions over president HH’s Treason Case. The million Dollar question could be why today Ambassador Mwamba you want to be a saint when all along you were dumb especially during the brutal regime of PF?

The PF under the leadership of president Lungu Edgar had appointed people in KEY positions in government from two regions, you were quiet!

The opposition leaders were not allowed to visit the PUBLIC Broadcast ZNBC. The case of Dr Nevers Mumba. Amb Mwamba you were quiet!! Under PF brutal regime ZNBC was used with people who could talk about bad things against President HH and certain regions and this was okay with you.

I don’t see anything wrong in airing that documentation of President HH Treason Case but I see the documentation being informant to the public for history purpose. People ought to know where we are coming from, where we are now and where we are going as a nation.

The PF employed people who were connected to the PF officials and those with money. Amb Mwamba you were quiet!!

The brutal arrest of President HH in the trapped up charge of treason and keeping him in a room without a toilet and water and took the International Community to voice out on the injustice. Amb Mwamba we never heard your voice!!

President Lungu said that after winning the 12th August 2022 will arrest HH. Amb Mwamba you were quiet like water in Well!! Do not take us for a tool when you and your government did evil things against certain people of certain regions.

To be honest, this country was divided be under President Lungu’s rule other tribes were rendered to be the outcast in their own country where employment was by the name of the applicants and the region.

If you do not have anything to say on national matters Amb better you keep quiet otherwise some of us it is hurting the way you ruled. We can not buy your IRONIC VERBAL and RHITORIC and it will be very difficulty for the Zambia people take serious as you aspire to lead the nation. You should be made aware that your government made us to be beggars where our relatives could not find jobs in your government. You and your cliques few became very rich. LET THE SLEEPING DOGS LAY otherwise you will not finish what you have started. Just eat quietly the money you made in the Foreign Mission as other regions could not have that opportunity under PF regime. You need respect yourself sir, for we are enjoying be the peace that have been brought by the New Dawn government with the Cabinet from all the ten provinces of Zambia.

End.