UAE Boots Thousands of Pakistani Workers in Major Crackdown



The United Arab Emirates has detained and deported over 9,000 Pakistani nationals, with reports putting the total near 15,000.

These sudden arrests hit laborers, professionals, and others, many sent packing with little more than the clothes on their backs and bank accounts frozen.





Pakistan relies heavily on its roughly 3 million workers in the Gulf, who pump billions in remittances back home every year. Now that lifeline is under threat as ties sour.

Pakistan’s meddling as a go-between for Iran and the U.S. has backfired, straining relations with key Arab partners wary of Shia influence and Tehran-aligned networks





UAE authorities are enforcing their sovereignty, prioritizing stability over open borders. Plans to shift toward Indian, Nepali, and Filipino labor make sense for a nation seeking reliable, less risky workers. Pakistanis face the consequences of their country’s foreign policy missteps and internal divisions.





The ummah’s brotherhood rings hollow once again when economics and security clash. Nations protect their interests first, something Pakistan’s leaders should have remembered before playing both sides. This is a wake-up call for migrant-dependent economies: loyalty and results matter more than passports.





Sources:



– Reports from Gulf News, Arab News, and Pakistani media outlets on recent mass deportations.

– UAE government statements on labor enforcement and security measures.

– Remittance data from State Bank of Pakistan and World Bank figures.