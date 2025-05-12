Amber Heard has announced the birth of her twin babies, a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean, marking a significant milestone in her growing family.

The actress, already a mother to four-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, May 11, in celebration of Mother’s Day 2025.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” Heard wrote. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.” She went on to officially introduce the twins, saying, “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Heard added, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

The announcement comes as a rare personal update from the actress, who has largely kept her private life out of the public eye since her highly publicized legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp. While she had revealed in December that her family was growing, she had not disclosed that she was expecting twins.