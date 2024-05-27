AMBER ROSE DEFENDS DONALD TRUMP SUPPORT AFTER LGBTQ BACKLASH: ‘THEY ARE BRAINWASHING YOU’

Amber Rose has doubled down on her support of Donald Trump, claiming that Americans are being trained by the media to hate the controversial ex-president for no logical reason.

In a now-deleted Instagram post made on Saturday (May 25), Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend posted a video of the presumptive GOP nominee claiming that he “doesn’t mind” gay marriage, using that as proof that Americans had the wrong idea about Trump.

“I’ll just leave this here watch till the end…” she wrote in the caption. “For all the LGBTQ+ people that think after decades of allyship I would ever hate you! [scared face emoji] Stop believing the propaganda. They are brainwashing you. Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence.”

She continued: “Ur blind over there. I literally grew up in the Philly/NYC ballroom scene. Most of my favorite people in the world are gay and trans. People that truly know me know that! Please do your research and stop just making decisions based off what other people think. Be a free thinker -Muva.”

On Monday (May 20), the model shared a photograph with Trump and his third wife, Melania. In the caption, she wrote “Trump 2024” with three American flag emojis, making it clear who she’ll be voting for in the upcoming election.

A number of her followers began flooding the Instagram post’s comments section with criticisms of the co-sign.

“Imagine being an ‘advocate’ for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade. Wild,” one person wrote, while another added: “You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports.”

As the denunciation continued, Rose elaborated on her stance and wrote: “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports [rolled-eyes emoji] Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, John Legend elaborated on his disdain for the former president last month.

“He’s not been an ally,” he said on MSNBC last month. “I think the First Step Act was fine — it was a very small reform, and to be honest, most of the reform we need is on the local and state level because most incarceration is local and state, and most of the laws that end up being criminally enforced are local and state laws, so very little impact can happen on the federal level.”

He continued: “He’s made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior; he believes that to his core, in his bones. He is a tried-and-true, dyed-in-the-wool racist, like in the core of his being, he is a racist.”