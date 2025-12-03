AMERICA IS A THIEF NATION READY TO START ANY WAR TO STEAL RESOURCES OF A NATION -Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

By CIC International Affairs

AMERICA IS A THIEF NATION READY TO START ANY WAR TO STEAL RESOURCES OF A NATION -IRAN.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused the United States of fueling conflicts across the world in pursuit of stealing natural resources, particularly oil and underground minerals.

The statement, released through his verified Twitter account, is the latest in a series of criticisms Tehran has leveled against Washington over its foreign policy and military engagements.

The statement, released through his verified Twitter account, is the latest in a series of criticisms Tehran has leveled against Washington over its foreign policy and military engagements.

Khamenei said the US “is a thief nation prepared to start a war anywhere in the world” if it serves its economic or strategic interests.

According to him, American foreign interventions are often disguised as efforts to promote democracy or ensure global security, but in reality, they are driven by a desire to steal and control resource-rich regions. He argued that this pattern has defined several US military actions over the past decades, from the Middle East to other strategic zones.

He further claimed that Washington’s “warmongering” has now expanded beyond traditional theatres of conflict and is “even reaching Latin America.” Although he did not mention specific countries, the remark comes amid rising tensions between the US and several Latin American governments over political crises, sanctions, and ideological disagreements. Tehran has historically sided with governments in the region that oppose US influence, framing them as victims of external interference.

His statement also comes at a time of heightened geopolitical friction involving major world powers, global energy insecurity, and shifting alliances. Analysts note that such remarks are likely aimed at reinforcing Iran’s narrative of resistance and rallying support among nations skeptical of US global influence.

CIC PRESS TEAM