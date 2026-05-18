American actor A. Russell Andrews has been diagnosed with ALS



The “Insecure” and “Better Call Saul” star revealed the diagnosis during an appearance on CNN’s “The Story Is with Elex Michaelson,” with his fiancée, actress and now caregiver Erica Tazel, by his side.





Andrews, 64, revealed he was diagnosed in the fall of 2025, praising the nonprofit ALS Network for creating a sense of community for the couple following his diagnosis.





“It’s been humbling, but Elex, there’s also something in the fact that I walked into a family of very caring people I did not know a year ago,” the actor said on air Saturday, May 16, in a segment in honor of ALS Awareness Month. “The cliché ‘family,’ but they have not let us miss a step in terms of care, the attention, the awareness, and the ability to get me here today.”





The actor recalled possible symptoms showing up during the pandemic, which were originally attributed to a stroke.





“Those were signs that were missed. And because I wasn’t working for about three years, I lost my insurance,” the actor, also known for roles in “Straight Outta Compton” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” added.