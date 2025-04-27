American pastor Josh Sullivan returns to the US after harrowing kidnapping and rescue in South Africa



American pastor Josh Sullivan, who was kidnapped at gunpoint during a church service in Motherwell, Gqeberha, South Africa on April 10, 2025, has safely returned to the United States after a dramatic rescue.



Sullivan, 45, a missionary from Tennessee, USA was freed on April 15 in Gqeberha following a “high-intensity shootout” where South African police, led by the Hawks unit, killed three of his captors.



Sullivan was found unharmed in a vehicle at a safe house and has since expressed gratitude for his survival, attributing his strength to his “personal relationship with Jesus” and the prayers of people worldwide. He described the experience as the “worst” of his life but is now focused on healing, asking for privacy as he reunites with his wife, Meagan, and their children.



The US Embassy commended the South African authorities for their rapid and coordinated efforts in the rescue operation. The rescue team, which included specialized police units, was able to locate the safe house in a matter of days after Sullivan’s abduction, responding quickly to leads that led to the suspects’ hideout.



Three captors were killed during the operation, and several others are under investigation.



Sullivan, who moved to South Africa in 2018 to establish a church for Xhosa-speaking communities, plans to eventually share his “miraculous” story. He expressed deep gratitude for the support he received during his ordeal and hopes to continue his missionary work when he feels ready.