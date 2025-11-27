American pop star Katy Perry drags disabled veteran to court, demands almost $5m

American pop star Katy Perry is not slowing down in her long-running court fight with disabled veteran and 1-800-Flowers founder, Carl Westcott, over the $15 million Montecito mansion she bought from him more than five years ago.

The drama started in 2020 when Kate Perry purchased the eight-bedroom, 11-bath luxury home. But just days after signing the contract, Westcott attempted to pull out, claiming he had been heavily medicated after back surgery and wasn’t mentally stable enough to agree to such a major sale.

That single claim sparked years of legal war.

In May 2024, a judge ruled that Westcott was mentally capable when he sold the house and presented “no persuasive evidence” to prove he lacked the capacity to understand the agreement.

Now, new court filings from November 21 show Kate Perry is asking the court to order Westcott to pay $4,718,698.95. She says she lost millions in rental income and also spent heavily on repairs she claims became necessary due to the long legal battle.

According to her legal team, the amount she’s demanding includes what she believes the property could have earned in rent and what she reportedly spent fixing the home. They also subtracted an amount they say Westcott lost during the back-and-forth, bringing her final claim to $4.7 million.

But Westcott’s side is firing back, insisting that Kate Perry is the one who still owes money. His lawyers say Perry only paid $9 million out of the original $15 million purchase price, leaving a balance of $6 million. They say they’re willing to deduct some of the repair expenses, which would reduce what they claim she owes to $5.74 million.

Kate Perry testified via Zoom in August, telling Westcott’s lawyer that she stands to lose financially if the court doesn’t rule in her favor. She maintained that she’s only fighting for what she called “justice.”

The high-profile court battle has kept Montecito residents watching closely, especially with the area being home to big names like Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Kate Perry has also been in the headlines recently after being romantically linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following her breakup with actor Orlando Bloom.