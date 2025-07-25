American rapper, Glorilla was arrested in Georgia earlier this week for drug possession.

The 25-year-old Memphis artist was taken into custody in Forsyth County on Tuesday, July 2, and booked on two counts: possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce.

According to a TMZ report, the TGIF hitmaker was released on the same day after posting $22,000 bond. Both counts are felony offenses under Georgia law.

The outlet noted that other details around the arrest are unknown at this time.

It comes a year after the star, real name Gloria Woods, was arrested in Georgia’s Gwinnett County on DUI charges.