American Rapper Lil Nas X Arrested and Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose.





By: Entertainment Tonight & TMZ



American rapper Lil Nas X was arrested early Thursday morning in Los Angeles after being seen walking nearly naked on the street, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots.





Police say he was behaving erratically, leading to several calls from the public. When officers arrived, he allegedly assaulted one of them before being taken into custody.





Authorities later transferred him to a hospital for evaluation on suspicion of a possible drug overdose.

#SunFmTvNews #EveryoneIsWatching