AMERICAN RAPPER LIL NAS X PLEADS NOT GUILTY AFTER BIZARRE ARREST IN LOS ANGELES





By: Captal FM Extra



In the United States, controversial rapper Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty in court following a strange incident that led to his arrest on 21st August.





The artist, best known for his hit single Call Me By Your Name, shocked fans after videos went viral online showing him walking the streets of Los Angeles dressed only in his underwear and cowboy boots.





Prior to the incident, the 25-year-old rapper had been posting erratically on Instagram, with many of his followers raising concerns about his wellbeing. Despite this, he was preparing to release his much-anticipated second album later this year.





Police later detained Lil Nas X, and prosecutors have since filed charges that could see him facing up to five years in prison.





For now, the singer maintains his innocence as the case continues to attract global attention.

