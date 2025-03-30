American rapper, Young Scooter was sh0t and k!lled on his 39th birthday on Friday in a freak accident that occurred while fleeing a confrontation with police.

The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Bailey, died at Grady Marcus Trauma Center in Atlanta after sustaining an injury to his leg while jumping a fence, TMZ first reported.

Cops responded to a home in the southeast part of the city after receiving reports about sh0ts fired and a female being dragged back inside as she attempted to flee, 11 Alive reported, citing Atlanta Police Department Lt. Andrew Smith.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man opened the door and quickly slammed it in their face before two men fled the rear of the home when they saw cops establishing a perimeter, according to the outlet.

“One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg,” Smith said during a press conference Friday night.

Bailey later d!ed at the hospital, and the Atlanta Medical Examiner’s Office has said the rapper’s cause of de@th is still under investigation, 11 Alive reported.

Smith, who did not identify Bailey, denied initial reports that Young Scooter was fatally sh0t by officers.

“Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” he said.

Bailey was born in South Carolina and move to Atlanta with his family when he was 9, according to Billboard.

He had his first regional hit, “Colombia,” in 2012, the same year he signed to fellow ATL rapper Future’s Freebanz record label. Two years later, he teamed up with Future, Juicy J, and Young Thug on ““DI$Function,” the outlet said, adding that he was featured on the latter’s “Guwop” in 2016 with Quavo & Offset of Migos.

The track peaked at No. 45 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In 2018, he appeared on “Jet Lag” with Future and Juice WRLD, which hit No. 72 on Billboard’s Top 100 Songs.