American Travis Scott & Tyla’s video shoot in London targeted by knifeman

American rapper, Travis Scott’s music video set was allegedly targeted by a man who threatened to stab a crew member.

The Astroworld rapper, 34, and songstress Tyla, 23, had been filming an upcoming music video near the notorious Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham, north London, on Wednesday.

While South African singer Tyla performed, a man reportedly came on to the set and began to cause issues, only 40 yards away from the star.

When he was confronted and asked to leave by a member of the crew, he allegedly pulled out a knife.

A source told The Sun: ‘Travis and Tyla’s music video was being filmed on a quiet street but with all the crew and security, it attracted a lot of attention.

‘A member of the crew approached him and asked him to leave and that is when he started being threatening and pulled out what looked like a knife.

‘It was terrifying for everyone. Travis was already shut away and Tyla was taken off set. It all went into lockdown and the police were called.’

The Met Police have since confirmed they are probing the incident, and a 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a class B drug and section 4A of the Public Order Act.

The shoot was being filmed close to the Broadwater Farm Estate, known for the 1985 Farm Riot where PC Keith Blakelock was killed by a mob as violence took over the streets.

A force spokesperson said: ‘A man flagged down officers in Willan Road, N17, on Wednesday, 27 August to report that a man had threatened to stab him.

‘Officers searched the area and stopped a man, aged 29, matching the suspect’s description.

‘The man resisted the search and so he was placed in handcuffs. Officers recovered class B drugs and cash. No knife was found.

‘He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and section 4A of the public order act.

‘He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

‘Enquiries continue.’