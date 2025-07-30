Americans Consider South Africa Move Amid Trump Policies

Some Americans are looking to South Africa as a new home, driven by dissatisfaction with the Trump administration and rising living costs in the US. Since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, inquiries from Americans seeking to relocate to South Africa have doubled compared to the previous six months, according to Steve Corbin, an attorney at Harvey Law Group.

Trump’s claims about South Africa, including an assertion during a May 2025 meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa that over 1,000 white farmers have been targeted in a supposed “white genocide”, have been widely debunked by South African officials, fact-checkers, and white South Africans. Despite these claims, the Trump administration has offered refugee status to white Afrikaners while restricting it for others, a move critics call selective.

Carole Feeny, from Cincinnati, Ohio, dismisses the administration’s narrative. “I don’t believe a lot of what comes out of this administration’s mouth,” she says. “I know there’s no genocide happening on white farmers in South Africa.” Feeny, who has long planned to retire in Africa, feels pushed to accelerate her plans due to US policies, including perceived threats to free speech and aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. “There’s no longer much freedom of speech [in the US]. They’re snatching people off the streets,” she adds.

Others share her sentiments. An academic from a top US university, who requested anonymity, cites a “culture of fear” in the US as a motivator to relocate. Having spent time in South Africa, she feels happier in Johannesburg. “This has given me the impetus to leave and move to South Africa,” she says.

South Africa’s appeal lies in its lower cost of living, accessible visas for those with sufficient wealth, and straightforward permanent residency processes. “There’s not really anywhere affordable to live in the US anymore,” Feeny notes, highlighting why retirement in the US feels out of reach.

Tourism data reflects growing American interest. In the first five months of 2025, 149,277 US citizens visited the Southern African country, a 1.5% increase from 2024, with May seeing a 3.1% rise despite Trump’s claims.

However, the decision to leave is complex. Marina Mecham, a recent transplant to the University of Johannesburg from Indiana University, feels torn. “I’m happy to be here, but it feels like I’m running away from a fight I should be part of,” she says, noting a trend of academics leaving amid rising authoritarianism.

While Canada remains a more popular destination, South Africa’s growing appeal suggests Americans are undeterred by Trump’s portrayal, seeking both refuge and opportunity abroad.