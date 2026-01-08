Amoura Apologizes for Gesture Mocking DR Congo’s Fan ‘Lumumba Vea’



After Algeria scored the winning goal, Amoura celebrated by mimicking a stiff, upright pose, a move many interpreted as mocking Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, a well-known DR Congo superfan nicknamed “Lumumba Vea.”





Mboladinga is famous for standing motionless during matches with one arm raised, resembling Patrice Lumumba, the former Congolese Prime Minister and independence hero assassinated in 1961. His presence at AFCON 2025 has become symbolic for many Congolese supporters.





After the match, Amoura posted an apology on Instagram, saying the moment was full of emotion and tension, and that he didn’t realize the deeper meaning behind the fan’s pose.