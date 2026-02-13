An apology from Ja Rule to 50 and the whole G-Unit family penned by an assistant …



I want to speak as a man first, before anything else.





For years our names have been tied together in beef, headlines, diss records, and street stories that go all the way back to 1999. From the robbery situation in Queens… to the early tension around Murder Inc… to “Life’s On The Line” and every diss that followed. From the nightclub altercation in Atlanta… to the studio confrontation where things turned physical… to records like “Wanksta,” “Back Down,” and my responses like “Loose Change.”





We spent decades throwing fuel on a fire that never really had to burn this long.



And even when time passed… when we ended up on the same flight, same row, no problems… when I publicly admitted you won the battle musically… somehow the smoke kept finding oxygen. Social media, interviews, festivals, memes… it just kept going.





But that airplane moment stayed with me.



Sitting there, grown men, no entourages, no cameras, no chaos… just two fathers sharing the same airspace. Breathing the toxic air and I didnt handle it well. Getting put off the plane was the best thing that coulda happened to me. It brought me back to reality. It made me realize how much time had passed… and how much life had happened outside the beef.





We’re not the same young artists fighting for position anymore.



We are fathers. Some of us are grandfathers now.



And that perspective changes everything.



I’ve had to ask myself real questions… What are we teaching our kids if we carry this forever? What karma are we passing down? What energy follows our last names when we gone?



I don’t want to hand that legacy to my children.



They deserve to inherit wisdom… not war stories.



They deserve to see resolution… not resentment.



So this is me extending my hand as a man, not as an opponent.



I apologize for my role in keeping this beef alive. For every record, every interview jab, every social media shot that kept us stuck in a cycle that should’ve expired years ago.



We both built legacies in this culture. We both fed our families through this music. We both survived an industry and streets that don’t let many make it out.



That alone deserves mutual respect.



I’m not asking for friendship if that’s not real. I’m not asking for collaboration or cameras.



I’m asking for peace.



For closure.



For growth.



Let the next generation see that even the longest wars can end with accountability and manhood.



No more karma to pass down.



Just respect between fathers… between men… between legends who helped shape an era whether we liked each other or not.



Peace,



Ja Rule



