An army helicopter has landed in  Bobi Wine ’s compound and forcibly taken him away to an unknown destination

An army helicopter reportedly landed in Bobi Wine ‘s compound and forcibly took him to an unknown destination.

Earlier, soldiers broke the gate, destroyed cameras, cut off lights, and entered the residence using ladders, reportedly aided by helicopter lighting, all during the ongoing Internet shutdown.



We strongly condemn the Ugandan government for this dangerous escalation and blatant violation of human rights. We also call upon the international community, regional bodies, and human rights organizations to urgently intervene and hold those responsible accountable.

Silence in the face of this abuse only enables repression.