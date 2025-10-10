AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE CAN RUN FOR PRESIDENT, LAZ CLARIFIES





10th October 2025



LAW Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Lungisani Zulu has clarified that it is possible for one to stand as an independent presidential candidate. Recently, Chiengi Independent member of parliament Given Katuta expressed interest in running for the presidency in the 2026 elections as an independent candidate.





But her decision sparked debates as to whether that was possible, with State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka saying it was not possible for one to stand as an independent presidential candidate.





“The Honourable MP for Chiengi, Given Katuta, has declared her intention to contest for the Republican Presidency as an independent candidate. Shocking that an entire MP is not aware that there is no provision under the current Constitution for someone to…



News diggers