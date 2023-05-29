An Open Later To President HH

AN OPEN LATER TO THE PRESIDENT..

It’s an open truth from the Bible that when the righteous rule, the people will rejoice and all leaders come from God with these words from the Bible how can someone separate the church and politics?

It’s very unfortunate that Mr President you want to pick a fight with the reality on the ground, those graphs might mean something yes.

But one thing you must understand is that, that voice from father salangete is not just a mere voice but a voice of that poor Zambian down there who is struggling to buy a 25kg bag of mealie meal who can not afford three meals a day and may not have an opportunity to speak.

One thing you must Bear in mind Mr President, is that politics affects everything including the church. If you can stand in church, talk about CDF, free education, Napsa partial withdrawal etc.. why being agitated when others criticize you through the church..?

We have numerous challenges as a country, and it’s that bitterness and arrogance you are carrying which is hindering the much desired progress in this country.

It’s close to two years, without clear intent where you are steering this country with your administration sir. Because right now the major outcry on ground is that there is no medicine in hospitals, poor distribution of farming inputs to the farmers which has greatly affected the yield of 2022-2023 farming session and failing to buy soya beans from farmers after encouraging them to grow soya beans that the government has ready market for it.

The unresolved KCM, MOPANI issues which has prolonged. And over 2000 ex miners who retired in 2019 and 2020 in KCM are still fighting for their SATURNYA REGINA, as I speak over 30 ex miners from CHILILABOMBWE, CHINGOLA and NAMPUNDWE.

These people are sleeping in the cold at UPND secretariat who have been fighting with some of senior UPND officials and the mines minister PAUL KABUSWE in order for them to seek your audience Mr President but it been proved futile. Looking at above challenges Mr President, do you expect the majority poor Zambians to wear smiling faces..?

Lastly but not the least I would like to appreciate the little bit of progress you have scored like employing of civil servants, free education though it started in the previous regime you just up graded it up to grade twelve and the much pronounced CDF though without impact on the ground also the Napsa partial withdraw which is just a pain killer.

But all these are over shadowed by your bitterness and arrogance by failing to recognize the efforts of the previous regime and the high cost of living bwana. Also applying the rule of law with an animal farm principle, where all animals are equal but some are more equal than others. Therefore, it’s time to heal and focus on things that will unite this country because vengeance belongs to God.

Abraham Simpamba

Ichalo Lutoshi