AN OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Mr president Visiting Kariba dam and Maamba collieries that does not hold water, that’s pretence wood winking the people as If you care, because you knew about load shedding way back while in opposition. And you condemned it strongly to an extent of saying it’s one of your number one priorities once you form government what has gone wrong ba Elder?

Earlier somewhere in May 2022 you where bragging that within a year in office you have finished load shedding just be honest and tell the citizens that you are selling power to neighboring countries. Yes we can not develop in isolation, but it’s important to look into the plight of the Zambian citizens first.

It’s a well known fact, that a tongue cannot claim to be ignorant about what the teeth are doing. Mr president we Zambians are not dull in fact before you play it smart think about the majority poor Zambians who are wallowing in poverty working tirelessly to make ends meet to feed their families

like those running..

-Baba shops

-hair saloons

-Running butcheries

-Welders

-car wash

-tyre mending

The list is endless, Zambia is not a cattle ranch or kantemba it’s a pity to have people like Anthony Bwalya your Spokes person featuring on radio trying hard to justify your lies even reaching to an extent of saying PF misused the water in Kariba it’s a shame, that’s mockery to the Zambian people.

To me it doesn’t make sense to give preference to supply electricity to the neighboring countries. We’re not disputing that we cannot have load shedding, but let it be manageable with minimal hours, people should have power during their working hours as you look for a permanent solution. Staggering outage by ZESCO is not helping what we need is no load shedding at all because we have enough power to sustain us. Just reduce the mega-watts you are selling to your friends in South Africa and other countries if you are a patriotic Zambian it must be Zambian citizens first.

Why are you selling our birth rights? All this God given natural resources that we have as a country, it’s for the benefit of Zambian Citizens not foreigners.

-Mining sector is in the hands foreigners.

Selling power to neighboring countries at the expense of majority poor Zambian citizens.

-High prices of commodities on the market.

-To make the matters worse even FISP program is in shambles up to now farmers in most parts of our country are still struggling to get farming inputs. Agriculture sector is the only industry we have for now, which can help greatly to turn around the economy of our country If handled with the seriousness it deserves.

In all honesty how do you expect to construct and build the crumbling economy when you look at the above sectors? Because, the above sectors are the major drivers of every sound economy. Instead you are helping other countries to build there economies while your country’s economy is crumbling in shambles.

Consulting from experienced, is not a bad idea ba Elder If possible resign on moral grounds. The dust that you have raised in the system has done more harm than good, it may take us over 10 years to get out of this quagmire.

ACHIZIMA.

Abraham Alinaswe Simpamba