AN OPEN LETTER TO OUR SISTER TASILA LUNGU.

TAKE NOTE OUR SISTER.

Sorry my sister I won’t take much of your time I will try by all means to be brief in my deliberations.

As a married man it’s really sad seeing my girl child crying or breaking down in public it really touches my heart.

Madam Tasila LUNGU you are woman whom I have cherished and loved from day one when I saw you leaving Heroes stadium holding the Hand of your father definitely you are the DAD’S GIRL. Your love for your dad it’s overwhelming my sister.

It also pained me seeing you having a presser which just lusted something about 5 minutes and the most touching thing you broke down on the beginning of the presser IAM REALLY SORRY SEEING YOU SHADING TEARS FOR THE MIS APPROPRIATION OF YOUR DADS CONDUCT OVER THE GOVERNMENT RESOURCES.

I HEARD YOU IN the press briefing were you said YOUR DAD HAS DONE ALOT OF THINGS FOR THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA

Let me remind you things your Dad did to the Zambian people.

People used to be killed without your Dad saying anything.

People used to be beaten merely for putting on anything red on the streets of Lusaka. And your Dad never said anything I say anything.

People failed to Bury their relatives peacefully at Leopards hills in fear of cadres to attack them and your father kept very quiet and comfortably without saying anything.

Are you aware that your father removed all the meal allowances in all government universities and your father kept quiet as if things were ok.

Are you aware that UNZA was closed almost a year from the command of your father.

Are you aware that your father being a commander of all armed forces he killed alot of innocent people through police service??????

Are you aware that your father kept quiet when gassing was happening in the country.

WE LOVE YOU OUR SISTER YOUR LOVE FOR YOUR FATHER IS CHERISHED BUT DONT INVOLVE THE NATIONAL SYMPATHY TOWARDS YOUR FATHERS CARELESSNESS IN GOVERNING THE COUNTRY.

YOUR FATHER WAS THE MOST RUTHLESS, CARELESS AND UNCARING PRESIDENT IN THE ZAMBIAN HISTORY.

DONT INVOLVE YOUR SELF IN THESE CAPITAL OFFENCES YOUR FATHER COMMITTED, STOP SCRATCHING THIS HEALING UP WOUND.

THE ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HE IS VERY QUIET IN PROTECTING YOUR FATHER PLEASE STOP TOUCHING THIS SLEEPING LION.

JONATHAN SHARIBS MWIIYA

Monze district youth chairman in charge of politics affair.