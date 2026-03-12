🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | Lubinda’s Pamodzi Move: Strategy Or Just Another PF Split?
Zambia’s opposition politics has entered a familiar but troubling cycle. Another alliance has been announced. Another political structure has been unveiled. Another speech has promised to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema. But behind the slogans, one question remains unavoidable: what exactly has changed?
The decision by Given Lubinda’s Patriotic Front faction to withdraw from the Tonse Alliance and launch the PF–Pamodzi Alliance has added a new layer to an already crowded opposition landscape. On paper, the announcement sounds like political reorganisation. Practically, it risks deepening a pattern that has defined the PF since 2021, that is, fragmentation.
Lubinda justified the move by citing confusion and internal disagreements within Tonse. That explanation may be technically correct, but it only raises a deeper political question: does creating yet another alliance solve the confusion or simply multiply it?
For ordinary voters watching from outside party meetings and press conferences, the current picture is increasingly difficult to follow. The Patriotic Front now appears to exist in several competing forms at once. There is the Mundubile-aligned Tonse Alliance, the Lubinda-led Pamodzi Alliance, the Chabinga-aligned PF faction, and the lingering legal battles.
Put bluntly, the opposition space now resembles a family argument conducted in public.
The PF once commanded 1.8 million votes in the 2021 general election, making it the single largest opposition voter base in the country. This vote bloc remains politically significant. But the current fragmentation means those votes are now being courted by multiple PF factions competing against each other.
Politically, splitting your base before an election is rarely a winning formula.
One political strategist privately summed up the situation with brutal simplicity:
“The PF is no longer fighting the ruling party first. It is fighting itself.”
Lubinda’s calculation appears to be an attempt to reclaim the core PF identity from coalition politics. Tonse Alliance had increasingly become a platform where PF figures operated alongside smaller parties, sometimes diluting the PF brand itself. By creating the Pamodzi Alliance, Lubinda may be attempting to reposition PF loyalists around a structure that still carries the historical weight of the former ruling party.
But this strategy carries a serious risk. Reclaiming the PF brand does not automatically rebuild national support. Voters outside the party structures are asking a different question: what is new?
New alliances only matter if they introduce new ideas, new leadership energy or new voter coalitions.
At the moment, Pamodzi appears largely built from the same PF political ecosystem, simply rearranged under a different banner. Without attracting fresh constituencies beyond the traditional PF support base, the alliance risks becoming what political analysts sometimes call “recycled opposition.”
Another unanswered question lies in the sudden quiet from one of the opposition’s loudest voices. Emmanuel Mwamba, long regarded as one of the PF’s most aggressive communicators and a strong defender of the Tonse Alliance narrative, has gone noticeably silent since the Pamodzi announcement. In politics, silence often signals uncertainty about where the real centre of power is shifting.
The deeper structural issue also remains unresolved. The Patriotic Front has still not held a formal national convention since losing power. In most political parties, conventions settle leadership disputes and establish clear command structures. Without one, multiple leaders continue claiming legitimacy simultaneously.
The result is predictable: competing alliances, parallel announcements and ongoing court battles.
Meanwhile the electoral clock keeps moving. Zambia is now in March, and Parliament dissolves in May, a constitutional step that signals the formal beginning of the election season ahead of the 13 August 2026 general election.
Campaigns will intensify soon. Candidate adoption battles will begin. Political messaging will sharpen. In that environment, divided opposition structures rarely inspire voter confidence.
Politics rewards clarity. Confusion rarely mobilises voters.
For now, the Pamodzi Alliance may have achieved one immediate objective: it has reshuffled the opposition chessboard. But reshuffling pieces is not the same as winning the game.
Until the PF resolves its internal leadership battles, holds a legitimate convention and presents a unified national strategy, new alliances may continue to look less like political breakthroughs and more like symptoms of a party still searching for its centre of gravity.
As one veteran political observer in Lusaka put it: “You cannot defeat an opponent if you are still deciding which team you belong to.”
For voters watching from the sidelines, the emerging pattern is becoming unmistakable.
The ruling party is preparing for an election. The opposition is still reorganising its alliances. And the calendar is not slowing down.
Completely no impact on the ground.
There have been too much confusion in the Patriotic Front , and in Alliances like UKA and Tonse Alliance..
I applaud the men and women in the Patriotic Front for grabbing the Bull by its horns. This is what we have been waiting for. An Alliance formed by the Patriotic Front..
The confusion in the Patriotic Front was just too much…
The Hakainde Induced Confusion, through the Reformed Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga, UKA / Tonse Alliance confusion of Saboi , Sean Tembo and KBF. The last two carried the confusion to Tonse Alliance, as they attempted to take over the Patriotic Front. It was a free for all fiesta as scavengers battled to feast on the PF ” Carcass ” .
Hon Brian Mundubile hasn’t been an Innocent bystander as some people try to portray him. He has also contributed to the confusion in the Patriotic Front.
Using his position as Leader of the Opposition, Hon Mundubile created a Parallel Structure in PF with members of Parliament..
Often pursuing his own agenda outside the jurisdiction of the National Party Structures. Brian Mundubile was rarely with Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda or the Party Central Committee.
He had his own Agenda.
When Edgar Lungu formed UKA or Tonse Alliance, Hon Brian Mundubile was nowhere to be seen.. Only to become visible to hijack the Alliance through Dr Zumani Zimba’s Imingalato who installed him as Tonse Alliance President…Then he embarked on an Agenda to steal Party Structures which is playing out in real time.
Hon Makebi Zulu is one I find difficult to understand. He is Just a lost case. I don’t even know where he has come from.
He is there visiting Chiefs, Campaigning for the State Presidency before he even gets the Party Position. He can’t participate in any Party Activities… Even In Chawama to defend Hon Tasila Lungu ‘s Parliamentary Seat, the man was nowhere to be seen. He was busy Campaigning for the Presidency in Eastern Province..Makebi is not about the Patriotic Front. It’s just about him, and him alone.
What The Patriotic Front has done to chart it’s path in the Patriotic Front Pamodzi Alliance is welcome. The ladies and Gentlemen in the Alliance, you have my support..and many people support you.
All the PF heavy weights are in the Alliance…Prof Nkandu Luo, Hon Jean Kapata, Given Lubinda, Greyford Monde, Chishimba Kambwili, Reformed Miles Sampa, and many others are in the PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE. This is the PF I know. It’s not about Hon Given Lubinda as the Propagandists are trying to present.
It’s about the Patriotic Front charting its own destiny.
Thank you.