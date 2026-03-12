🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | Lubinda’s Pamodzi Move: Strategy Or Just Another PF Split?



Zambia’s opposition politics has entered a familiar but troubling cycle. Another alliance has been announced. Another political structure has been unveiled. Another speech has promised to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema. But behind the slogans, one question remains unavoidable: what exactly has changed?





The decision by Given Lubinda’s Patriotic Front faction to withdraw from the Tonse Alliance and launch the PF–Pamodzi Alliance has added a new layer to an already crowded opposition landscape. On paper, the announcement sounds like political reorganisation. Practically, it risks deepening a pattern that has defined the PF since 2021, that is, fragmentation.





Lubinda justified the move by citing confusion and internal disagreements within Tonse. That explanation may be technically correct, but it only raises a deeper political question: does creating yet another alliance solve the confusion or simply multiply it?





For ordinary voters watching from outside party meetings and press conferences, the current picture is increasingly difficult to follow. The Patriotic Front now appears to exist in several competing forms at once. There is the Mundubile-aligned Tonse Alliance, the Lubinda-led Pamodzi Alliance, the Chabinga-aligned PF faction, and the lingering legal battles.





Put bluntly, the opposition space now resembles a family argument conducted in public.



The PF once commanded 1.8 million votes in the 2021 general election, making it the single largest opposition voter base in the country. This vote bloc remains politically significant. But the current fragmentation means those votes are now being courted by multiple PF factions competing against each other.





Politically, splitting your base before an election is rarely a winning formula.



One political strategist privately summed up the situation with brutal simplicity:

“The PF is no longer fighting the ruling party first. It is fighting itself.”





Lubinda’s calculation appears to be an attempt to reclaim the core PF identity from coalition politics. Tonse Alliance had increasingly become a platform where PF figures operated alongside smaller parties, sometimes diluting the PF brand itself. By creating the Pamodzi Alliance, Lubinda may be attempting to reposition PF loyalists around a structure that still carries the historical weight of the former ruling party.





But this strategy carries a serious risk. Reclaiming the PF brand does not automatically rebuild national support. Voters outside the party structures are asking a different question: what is new?





New alliances only matter if they introduce new ideas, new leadership energy or new voter coalitions.





At the moment, Pamodzi appears largely built from the same PF political ecosystem, simply rearranged under a different banner. Without attracting fresh constituencies beyond the traditional PF support base, the alliance risks becoming what political analysts sometimes call “recycled opposition.”





Another unanswered question lies in the sudden quiet from one of the opposition’s loudest voices. Emmanuel Mwamba, long regarded as one of the PF’s most aggressive communicators and a strong defender of the Tonse Alliance narrative, has gone noticeably silent since the Pamodzi announcement. In politics, silence often signals uncertainty about where the real centre of power is shifting.





The deeper structural issue also remains unresolved. The Patriotic Front has still not held a formal national convention since losing power. In most political parties, conventions settle leadership disputes and establish clear command structures. Without one, multiple leaders continue claiming legitimacy simultaneously.





The result is predictable: competing alliances, parallel announcements and ongoing court battles.



Meanwhile the electoral clock keeps moving. Zambia is now in March, and Parliament dissolves in May, a constitutional step that signals the formal beginning of the election season ahead of the 13 August 2026 general election.





Campaigns will intensify soon. Candidate adoption battles will begin. Political messaging will sharpen. In that environment, divided opposition structures rarely inspire voter confidence.





Politics rewards clarity. Confusion rarely mobilises voters.



For now, the Pamodzi Alliance may have achieved one immediate objective: it has reshuffled the opposition chessboard. But reshuffling pieces is not the same as winning the game.





Until the PF resolves its internal leadership battles, holds a legitimate convention and presents a unified national strategy, new alliances may continue to look less like political breakthroughs and more like symptoms of a party still searching for its centre of gravity.





As one veteran political observer in Lusaka put it: “You cannot defeat an opponent if you are still deciding which team you belong to.”



For voters watching from the sidelines, the emerging pattern is becoming unmistakable.





The ruling party is preparing for an election. The opposition is still reorganising its alliances. And the calendar is not slowing down.





