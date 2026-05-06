🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | Opposition Unity Without Surrender: Zambia’s 25-Candidate Dilemma



A crowded ballot is often mistaken for democratic vibrancy. In Zambia’s case, it risks signalling fragmentation at the very moment cohesion is politically decisive. With more than 25 presidential aspirants reportedly paying nomination fees ahead of the general election, the opposition enters the race numerically strong but strategically diluted, echoing a familiar pattern in the country’s electoral history.





The latest statement from Kelvin Fube Bwalya, leader of Zambia Must Prosper, cuts to the core of this contradiction. “Opposition unity must not be built around individuals or personal ambitions,” he argues, warning that the 2021 electoral moment was shaped less by a shared programme than by a singular objective to remove the incumbent at the time.





His framing is not accidental. It reflects a growing unease within opposition ranks that unity has become rhetorical currency rather than a disciplined political project.





But the structural problem is deeper than messaging. Zambia’s opposition landscape has historically struggled to reconcile leadership ambition with coalition logic. From the fragmentation of the Patriotic Front after its loss of power to the United Party for National Development in 2021, to repeated alliance breakdowns, the pattern is consistent: multiple centres of power emerge, but none is willing to concede primacy. The result is electoral arithmetic that favours the incumbent.





Bwalya’s caution that unity “must be anchored on credible solutions, practical policies, and a shared vision” speaks to this historical fatigue. However, it also exposes a paradox. While he critiques personality-driven alliances, his own positioning, like that of many opposition figures, still exists within a competitive presidential field. The question therefore shifts from principle to practice: who steps aside, and on what basis?





Compounding this is the absence of a dominant opposition narrative. The political discourse in recent months has been consumed by the contested burial of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a deeply emotional issue but one that does not translate into a forward-looking electoral programme. Into that vacuum have entered external voices, most notably the departing Michael Gonzales, whose sharp critique of governance and corruption has been readily adopted as opposition talking points. The risk here is strategic dependency. Borrowed outrage cannot substitute for a coherent domestic agenda.





The electoral mathematics remains unforgiving. In a first-past-the-post system, fragmentation benefits the incumbent. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND do not require an overwhelming majority to retain power; they require only a divided opposition. Every additional candidate on the ballot increases the likelihood of vote splitting, particularly in urban constituencies where opposition support is traditionally concentrated.





Bwalya’s rhetorical question, “what are we offering the Zambian people?” therefore becomes the defining test of this election cycle. Without a consolidated platform, the opposition risks presenting 25 variations of dissatisfaction rather than a single, credible alternative. History suggests that voters, when confronted with such fragmentation, default to stability, even when dissatisfied.





There is also a generational undertone to this moment. Younger political actors and emerging parties are less willing to subsume themselves under traditional opposition figures. This reflects a broader shift in political culture, where legitimacy is increasingly tied to visibility, personal branding, and grassroots resonance rather than hierarchical party structures. While this democratizes participation, it complicates coalition-building.





The 2021 election offers both a lesson and a warning. Opposition unity, however imperfect, produced a decisive outcome. The current trajectory suggests a reversal: ideological alignment exists in pockets, but organizational discipline is absent. Bwalya’s insistence that “unity must serve the people… if it does not, then it is manipulation” reads less as a principle and more as a challenge to his peers.





Ultimately, Zambia’s opposition faces a binary choice disguised as plurality. It can either consolidate around a shared candidate and programme, accepting the political cost of compromise, or proceed with a crowded field that dilutes its electoral strength. The ballot will not reward intention; it will reward structure.



In this sense, the proliferation of candidates is not merely a logistical detail. It is the story.



© The People’s Brief | Editors