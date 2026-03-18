Analyst Mike Sichula knocks on the First Lady’s door



…over dead frozen President ECL in Zambia



By Staff Reporter



“Ghana’s Lordina Mahama was credited with easing political tensions during her husband’s presidency, Liberia’s Clar Weah has engaged in reconciliation initiatives, and France’s Danielle Mitterrand was known for humanitarian interventions that softened political standoffs.”





18.03. 26



Political Analyst Mike Sichula has made a last ditch appeal to Zambia’s First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, to intervene in the nine month legal and diplomatic standoff that has prevented the burial of Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Sichula said the matter must go beyond legalities and be resolved through family engagement, urging the First Lady to meet the Lungu family and end the impasse out of humanity.





Sichula’s call adds to a growing chorus of voices demanding closure, including Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile, Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba, hon Makebi Zulu and other civic figures who have all insisted that Edgar Lungu deserves a dignified burial and recognition of his legacy.





Pastor Kennedy Mambwe, CEO of KBN TV, said the continued non burial as “a national disgrace” during the widely followed current affairs programme The Analysis.





He highlighted Lungu’s achievements in office, pointing to the Kazungula Bridge, the expansion of Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Lusaka–Ndola dual carriageway project, the modernization of provincial hospitals, and rural electrification under the Link Zambia 8000 initiative on the sidelines.





Pastor Mambwe stressed that these projects remain part of Lungu’s enduring legacy.



Mambwe also expressed concern that Bishop John Mambo is suggesting that the 13 August presidential polls be stopped, calling the statement mischievous.





“Even during the pandemic, Zambia held elections. We cannot use crises as excuses to deny citizens their constitutional right to vote,” Mambwe said, underscoring the importance of safeguarding democracy.





Observers note that First Ladies across Africa and Europe have historically played quiet but decisive roles in resolving disputes.





In Africa



Ghana’s Lordina Mahama was credited with easing political tensions during her husband’s presidency, Liberia’s Clar Weah has engaged in reconciliation initiatives, and France’s Danielle Mitterrand was known for humanitarian interventions that softened political standoffs.





These examples highlight the potential influence Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, First Lady, could wield in ending Zambia’s impasse, although the burial was halted by a court action occasioned by the Attorney General of Zambia.





The shame of not burying Edgar Lungu has become a stain on Zambia’s democratic image, say international analysts now appealing for mercy outside the courts and diplomacy limbo.





Nine months of wrangling between legal authorities and political actors have left the former Head of State without a final resting place, a situation many describe as undignified and unprecedented.





President Lungu could not be buried according to court records in the Pretoria High Court after the Attorney General of Zambia took out a court action to stop the burial, a verifiable fact.





SADC efforts have failed to bring closure for Mrs. Lungu and her family.



On KBN TV



As the debate intensifies, The Analysis on KBN TV continues to provide the platform where voices of conscience demand closure, dignity, divergent views, and respect for the legacy of Zambia’s Sixth President and various national issues such as poverty and governance. Daily Revelation Newspaper





In fact, many say the biggest winner for respecting the Lungu’s wishes to bury their relative and friend according to family wishes is President Hichilema because the Attorney General answers to him; above all, he is the commander in chief of Zambia. Smart Eagles



Source: Kbntv.