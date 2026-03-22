ANALYST SAYS MUNDUBILE’S RECENT ARREST MAY BOOST HIS POLITICAL PROFILE AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS- Joseph Kaputula

ANALYST SAYS MUNDUBILE’S RECENT ARREST MAY BOOST HIS POLITICAL PROFILE AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS





By Joseph Kaputula



Political Analyst Dr. Euston Chiputa says the recent arrest of Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile could ultimately strengthen his political profile and place the ruling UPND at a disadvantage ahead of the August general elections.





Dr. Chiputa argues that the development may attract greater public attention and boost Mr. Mundubile’s popularity among voters, particularly if it is perceived as politically motivated.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chiputa has noted that both local and international observers are likely to question why the ruling party appears to be focusing on Mr. Mundubile.





He cited the experience of president Hakainde Hichilema, whose political support grew following his past incarceration, as an example of how such developments can sometimes work in favour of a politician.





Dr. Chiputa added that while Mr. Mundubile could emerge as a stronger contender in the August polls, his political relevance will ultimately depend on the strength of his campaign message and how he positions himself in the run-up to the election.





On March 19, 2026, Mr. Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament, was arrested for allegedly aiding, abetting and counselling the commission of hate speech, contrary to the Cyber Security and Cybercrimes Act.



PHOENIX NEWS