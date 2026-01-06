ANALYST URGES GOVERNMENT TO CONDEMN U.S. ATTEMPT TO CAPTURE FOREIGN LEADER





INTERNATIONAL Relations Analyst Ambassador Anthony Mukwita has called on the Government to condemn a recent United States attempt to capture a foreign head of state, labeling the action a clear violation of international law.





Ambassador Mukwita warns that failing to denounce such an act sets a dangerous precedent, paving the way for it to be repeated elsewhere.





He argues that the United States is contravening the very laws it helped establish and must be reminded that the global order is governed by rules.





The analyst further notes that this action not only targets the Venezuelan president and his family but also inflicts fear and uncertainty upon the nation’s entire citizenry.



M&D