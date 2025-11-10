ANC confirms Mchunu’s willingness to step aside from organizational duties



The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed his willingness to step aside from organisational responsibilities following the announcement of a judicial commission of inquiry by President Cyril Ramaphosa.





The party said Mchunu continues to cooperate with both the Madlanga Commission and the ANC Integrity Commission, describing his actions as “in line with the movement’s values of accountability, discipline and respect for due process.”





The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) reviewed Mchunu’s case and, consistent with party policy, agreed that while Mchunu remains on special leave from his Cabinet duties, he will still perform organisational tasks within the party.





The ANC said it will continue to monitor developments, and that the NEC will revisit the matter should new developments arise.



This decision follows explosive allegations made publicly by KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who on 6 July 2025 accused Mchunu and other senior law‑enforcement officials of colluding with business people and interfering in investigations including the disbandment of the multi‑agency “Political Killings Task Team” that was investigating politically motivated murders.





Critics of the ANC say that allowing Mchunu to remain in organisational roles while under such serious scrutiny appears to contradict the so‑called “step‑aside rule” which expects members facing serious allegations to relinquish their responsibilities.





How the ANC navigates Mchunu’s case may serve as a litmus test of its ability to uphold ethical leadership while preserving party unity.