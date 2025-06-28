ANC disciplinary committee clears Gigaba, Kodwa, Mahlobo, and Frolick of State Capture misconduct



The African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary committee has cleared former ministers Malusi Gigaba, Zizi Kodwa, David Mahlobo, and ANC MP Cedric Frolick of misconduct charges related to their alleged involvement in State Capture.



The four faced accusations of violating ANC rule 25.17.1, which pertains to conduct that brings the party into disrepute, stemming from their implicated roles in the Zondo Commission’s findings on widespread corruption and mismanagement during the State Capture era.





Specifically, Malusi Gigaba, former Minister of Public Enterprises, was accused of facilitating Gupta-linked business dealings. Zizi Kodwa, former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, faced allegations of improper financial ties. David Mahlobo, ex-State Security Minister, was linked to undue influence in state security matters, while Cedric Frolick, a senior ANC MP, was accused of enabling questionable parliamentary processes.





These allegations tied them to the broader State Capture scandal involving the Gupta family’s undue influence over state institutions.