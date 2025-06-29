ANC urges DA to clarify its position in GNU



The African National Congress (ANC) has hit back at the Democratic Alliance (DA), accusing it of undermining the Government of National Unity (GNU) and pursuing a narrow partisan agenda.





In a strongly worded statement, the ANC criticised the DA’s refusal to support the recently announced National Dialogue, suggesting the party is more focused on political expediency than national renewal.





The ANC urged the DA to clarify whether it remains a genuine partner in the GNU or is positioning itself as a disruptive force within the executive.