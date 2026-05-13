“ANC Youth League Fires Shots At Zuma And Malema” — Ramaphosa Defenders Say MK Party And EFF Are Led By ‘Convicted Leaders’ Amid Explosive Phala Phala Political War





The ANC Youth League has come out strongly in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa as political tensions around the Phala Phala saga continue heating up across South Africa.





In explosive remarks that are now trending online, ANC Youth League leaders reportedly attacked both former President Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema while defending Ramaphosa against mounting criticism linked to the controversial Phala Phala matter.





According to the statement circulating online, the ANC Youth League claimed that the MK Party is “led by a convict” in reference to Jacob Zuma, while also describing Julius Malema as “another convict,” reigniting fierce political tensions between the ANC, MK Party and the EFF.





The comments have triggered massive reactions on social media, with supporters of Ramaphosa praising the ANC Youth League for fighting back against opposition attacks targeting the President over the Phala Phala scandal.





However, supporters of Zuma and Malema blasted the remarks, accusing the ANC Youth League of hypocrisy and attempting to distract South Africans from serious allegations surrounding the Phala Phala controversy and the country’s ongoing economic struggles.





The latest political war comes as pressure continues mounting on Ramaphosa from opposition parties and critics demanding accountability over the scandal involving stolen foreign currency from the President’s Phala Phala farm.





At the same time, tensions between the ANC, MK Party and EFF appear to be intensifying ahead of future political battles, with all sides increasingly using strong public attacks against one another as South Africa’s political landscape becomes more divided.