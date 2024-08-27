Ancelotti confident, Mbappe will score goals following goal drought

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains unfazed by Kylian Mbappé’s recent goal drought, despite the star forward failing to score in back-to-back LaLiga matches.

Mbappé, who signed a five-year deal with Madrid this summer, made an immediate impact by scoring in their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta earlier this month.

However, in Madrid’s 3-0 win against Real Valladolid at the Bernabéu on Sunday, Mbappé was substituted in the 86th minute, marking his second consecutive league match without finding the back of the net.

Ancelotti, though, expressed no concern over the Frenchman’s temporary scoring slump.

“It makes me very happy. I’ve started off at the Bernabéu winning the game and we got the three points,” Mbappé said to Real Madrid TV after the game.

“It was a great night. The fans were top. We wanted to win the first game [here]. It’s a dream playing in this stadium, but we have another game on Thursday and we want to win again.”

Midfielder Federico Valverde put Madrid ahead after half-time, and substitute Brahim Díaz added a second goal, before Mbappé’s replacement Endrick scored his first goal for the club in the 96th minute.

Speaking in his postmatch news conference, Ancelotti denied that Mbappé’s position at centre-forward — rather than starting off out wide — was limiting his ability to contribute to the team.

“No, I don’t think so at all,” Ancelotti said. “[Mbappé] is a spectacular forward, he’s very fast, and he moves well with the ball.

“He had three chances. I think in that position he’ll score, as he’s always scored. I don’t think he has to play on the left or the right. He’ll score goals.”

Ancelotti also praised Endrick, who signed for Madrid this summer after turning 18.

“He looks good,” Ancelotti said. “He has great potential, and with the goal, he showed all his qualities. He has good control, and a good shot.

“He’s a penalty box forward. In small spaces, he’s very, very dangerous.”

After a 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca on LaLiga’s opening weekend, Real Madrid bounced back with a 3-0 home victory over Real Valladolid as they begin their title defense.

The squad has been managing without key players, including midfielders Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, who are sidelined with injuries, and defender Ferland Mendy, who missed the Valladolid match due to suspension.

Madrid now looks ahead to a midweek trip to Las Palmas on Thursday, followed by a home clash against Real Betis next weekend.