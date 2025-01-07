ANDD CALLS FOR PEACEFUL CONDUCT AND ISSUE-BASED CAMPAIGNS IN PETAUKE AND PAMBASHE BY-ELECTIONS



…..urges all political parties to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct



Tuesday January 7, 2025





The Advocates For National Development And Democracy (ANDD) has called for peaceful and issue based campaigns in the Petauke Central and Pambashe Parliamentary by-elections.



ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda is urging all political parties to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct set forth by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) during the electoral process.





Mr Banda said as the campaigns begin tomorrow, it is crucial that the focus remains on issue-based politics, specifically, development oriented agendas.





He stated that political campaigns should aim to address the economic challenges faced by the people and propose solutions that will improve the living standards of all Zambians.





He further called on all political parties, whether in government or opposition, to avoid engaging in political violence.



He reminded politicians that Zambians are not interested in violence, but in political progress and development that will bring tangible benefits to their communities.



“As ANDD, an organization dedicated to promoting democracy, sustainable socio-economic development, and human rights, we wish to call upon all political parties, including the UPND, Tonse Alliance, Citizens First (CF), Socialist Party (SP), and others, to conduct themselves peacefully and orderly as their respective candidates file nominations today for the upcoming Petauke and Pampeshe by-elections. Additionally, we strongly advise the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure that the Petauke and Pambashe constituency by-elections are conducted in a free, peaceful, and fair manner, in line with its mandate under Article 229(2) of the Zambian Constitution,” he said.



“As an institution responsible for managing elections, the ECZ must enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct impartially to ensure a level playing field for all political players. Furthermore, we expect the ECZ to collaborate with the Zambia Police within the legal framework of the Republican Constitution to guarantee the safety and protection of all accredited Electoral Monitors during these elections. The security and well-being of all election stakeholders are paramount in upholding the integrity of the electoral process.”



Mr Banda said his organization is committed to working alongside all progressive stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission of Zambia, to promote good governance, uphold democratic principles, and foster social-economic development in the country.



He trusted that all political parties, the ECZ, and all other relevant bodies will act in the spirit of unity and progress to ensure that these by-elections are a model of peaceful democratic participation.