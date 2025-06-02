ANDD CONFIDENT GOVTS TARGET OF 3 MILLION METRIC TONNES OF COPPER ACHIEVABLE

The Advocates for National Development and Democracy, ANDD says the revival of Lubambe Shaft 2, and the progress being recorded at Konkola Copper, as well as Mopani Copper Mines are signs of renewed investor confidence and growing momentum in the economy.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says it is through the vital role government has played in unlocking long-standing challenges in the mining sector through effective policy decisions, stakeholder engagement and a clear commitment to resolve past disputes that have helped bring major mining operations back to life, offering renewed hope to zambians who rely on mining for their livelihoods.

Mr. Banda is confident that the government’s goal of producing three million metric tonnes of copper annually by 2031 is not just ambitious but achievable especially with increasing investment and stronger production levels.

He has also recognized the significant contributions being made by key mining players like KCM, global mining giant Vedanta resources who have shown commitment to local empowerment by prioritizing jobs for Zambians, engaging local suppliers, and supporting communities through meaningful investments in education, healthcare, and sports.

Mr Banda however notes that production targets are not enough but matters most is that the benefits of mining reach the Zambian people, adding that it is essential that this growth leads to quality employment, stronger local business participation, and better lives for the communities surrounding these mines.

He has since urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant on issues of environmental safety and sustainability, calling on mining companies to take safety and environmental standards seriously, to respond transparently when incidents occur, and to ensure that environmental impact assessments are properly conducted and implemented.

PN