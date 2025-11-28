ANDD URGES POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS TO AVOID REGALIA AT OASIS FORUM PRAYERS



Lusaka… Friday November 28, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has called on all political leaders and cadres planning to attend today’s OASIS Forum prayers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to refrain from wearing political regalia, saying the gesture is essential to preserving unity and the solemnity of the national event.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda has told Smart Eagles that political attire risks shifting attention away from the purpose of the gathering, which is to seek God’s guidance ahead of the scheduled dialogue meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and OASIS Forum representatives at State House.





“We urge all stakeholders to put the nation first and avoid wearing any political regalia during the prayers,” Mr. Banda said.



“This is a sacred moment for unity and reflection. Politicizing it by displaying party symbols would undermine the broader interests of the Zambian people.”





Mr. Banda encouraged all political parties intending to participate to instead wear neutral clothing, noting that Zambia’s reputation as a peaceful and Christian nation is built on mutual respect, dialogue, and non-partisan engagement at national events.





He praised both the OASIS Forum and the Government for embracing dialogue regarding the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, which has attracted public criticism.



“We commend the efforts by both parties to come together and listen to the concerns of citizens,” he said.





“From our interactions and observations, it is clear that the majority of Zambians do not support Bill No. 7. In the interest of unity, peace, and democracy, we call upon the Government to immediately withdraw the Bill and align with the will of the people.”





Mr. Banda expressed hope that today’s dialogue meeting would result in constructive engagement and meaningful resolutions, particularly regarding the Constitutional Technical Committee and the issues raised by the public.





He concluded by urging all stakeholders to approach both the prayers and the dialogue process with humility, respect, and a shared commitment to national development.