ANDRÉ ONANA CLARIFIES HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH SAMUEL ETO’O: “WE DO NOT OWE EACH OTHER.





In an interview with the English magazine BeeSport, the Cameroonian international goalkeeper André Onana broke his silence to put an end to the persistent controversies surrounding his relationship with Samuel Eto’o.





🗣️ “I don’t know why Cameroonians, certain individuals, and some media outlets have been creating controversies about this for years.”





André Onana is unequivocal:



“I owe nothing to Samuel Eto’o, and Eto’o owes me nothing. Access to his Fundes Sport training center was not free, and I paid all the fees. When I left, the center received a proportional bonus to my transfer fee. I owe him absolutely nothing.”





The Indomitable Lions’ goalkeeper also specifies that Samuel Eto’o played no role in his transfers to Ajax Amsterdam or Inter Milan:





“Contrary to what some people claim, he didn’t negotiate anything. At Inter, he sometimes came to watch the matches because he’s a former player of the club, not because he was managing my transfer.”





Onana insists that he has had his personal manager since he was very young, who is responsible for managing his entire career:



“If I’ve been playing for top clubs for more than six years, it’s thanks to my talent, thanks to God, and to no one else.”





👉 In conclusion, André Onana makes a clear appeal:



“I ask the Cameroonian people and the media to stop these controversies and let me concentrate on my career.”





📌 A firm statement intended to put an end to a recurring debate in Cameroonian sports circles.



