Andre Onana has responded to losing his “best goalkeeper in the world” status, explaining how he plans to reclaim it.

The Manchester United star, who joined Old Trafford in the summer of 2023, arrived with a stellar reputation after helping Inter reach the Champions League final.

Known for his exceptional skills with both feet and hands, the 28-year-old was seen as one of the most complete goalkeepers in the game.

However, Onana faced a rocky start in English football, leading to scrutiny over his £48 million ($61m) transfer fee and his future with the club.

Despite the early struggles and criticism, he has managed to regain his form and is determined to return to the top of his game.

Onana has told BBC Sport of that quest, as he looks to prove himself deserving of a standing among the global elite: “I arrived as the best goalkeeper in the world and ‘boom’ it went down.

It was like ‘what happened?’ But that is how difficult football is sometimes. It depends if you want to stay down there or stand up and fight. I know what I did to arrive here. I know who I am. I decided to stand up and fight.”

United have been keeping Onana busy, facing a barrage of shots from Premier League rivals in a string of fixtures between March and April.

On average, they have faced at least 20 shots per game during this period.

Their last line of defence added on that workload: “I don’t mind facing 20 or 30 shots. I am very happy with what my team-mates are doing because a lot of them make sacrifices for the team.

It would be nice to have everyone back but what can we do? Hide? We are a big club. We have to go on the front foot and deal with difficulties. I am positive. I know things will get better. If not today, tomorrow.”

The Red Devils have a chance to salvage their disappointing 2023-24 season as they prepare for another FA Cup final appearance.

Erik ten Hag, whose future at the club is under scrutiny, is making plans for a showdown at Wembley against their arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday.