ANDREW KAMANGA MUST CONTINUE- Clifford Mulenga

ANDREW KAMANGA MUST CONTINUE-MULENGA

The young 2007 African Footballer of the Year Clifford Mulenga has said that there is no need to change the head of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)as he endorses the current head of the football house Andrew Kamanga to continue at the helm of the football house.

Mulenga pointed out that clubs get more money from the association due to the good leadership of Mr. Kamanga he said that each club gets more than K2 000,000.

The former Chipolopolo midfielder is of the view that the national team is well taken care of and the rapid raise of women’s football as some of the scores scored by the Andrew Kamanga leadership.

“We don’t need a presidential change at FAZ Andrew Kamanga has done well for our football. Clubs get more money now [ k2000,000] per season. Men’s national team is well taken care of. Women’s football is at a level we never thought possible.”

He however attributed the failure of junior national teams to perform well due to the lack of permanent coaches in charge of the teams, he said that the tendency of having four coaches should come to an end.

He says that permanent coaches should be appointed with the mandate to produce young players in the country.

Mulenga adds that each province of the country should house a football school of excellence, a youth coach in charge, and a team in the national league and the top-flight league.

He also said that it should be mandatory that every top-flight club should also have a women’s team running.

Mulenga who was sent home from the AFCON 2012 winning team also said that Drug tests should be introduced in the Zambian football league among other things.

📸MULENGA