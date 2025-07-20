Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after viral ‘kiss cam’ video





US tech CEO Andy Byron has resigned as CEO of Astronomer following the circulation of a viral video showing him and Chief HR Officer Kristin Cabot sharing a moment on the ‘kiss cam’ at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston, USA last week.





The incident, captured on the venue’s giant screen, quickly gained traction on social media, sparking internal discussions at the company.





Astronomer has not commented on the circumstances of Byron’s departure, but his resignation comes amid scrutiny over personal conduct and professional boundaries within the company’s leadership ranks.